Microsoft : partners with Salesforce to deliver Microsoft Teams integration for sales and service

10/22/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Addressing customer demands, giving teams a shared view of every customer, and making collaboration and meetings between teams easier is the goal with our collaboration with Salesforce.

We are pleased to announce the availability of the Salesforce in Microsoft Teams pilot. The integration will be offered to Sales and Service Cloud customers with Enterprise or Unlimited edition at no additional cost.

For many teams - including the sales teams present at many organizations - there is no more critical data than customer data, typically stored within a customer relationship management (CRM) application. A close connection between customer information and the conversations around them can improve the productivity for any team that works with customers, which is why we are pleased to see the integration from Salesforce with Microsoft Teams - now you can interweave key customer and case records within your Microsoft Teams.

By connecting Salesforce CRM with Microsoft Teams, our joint customers can now benefit from a close connection of the chat and workspace capabilities of Teams alongside key information and actions from Salesforce - which makes team collaboration more focused and effective.

- Doug Camplejohn, Sales Cloud Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sales Cloud, Salesforce

For sales teams, the integration will help bring sales teams together more easily and help make up for some of the hallway discussions that are now missing from many salespeople's daily routine in light of the current work-from-home environment. For service teams, the integration will enable better coordination and faster response times to open cases, allowing for more team collaboration both within the service department and outside.

It all starts with the conversations that teams and individuals can have in chat. With a Salesforce message extension integration, now you can integrate key customer details right inline within a conversation, keeping details right in context and alongside your conversations. Relevant details around customer contact information are displayed within the broader chat stream. Administrators can also choose and determine the level of visibility for this information - whether details can be shared within a secured team, or whether they require a Salesforce log-in to display.

Add connected records inline within your conversations

In addition, you can now pin customer information as a Tab in a channel. Within this Tab, you can see and update key vendor information, related contacts, and view updates and activities all in one place. This facilitates a workflow where you use a team or channel per customer to holistically manage all aspects of that relationship. Add the corresponding Salesforce display as a Tab, and you'll have an integrated workspace that brings together chat files, and more alongside key customer information stored within the Salesforce CRM.

With these capabilities, it is now possible to design customer-focused workspaces withinMicrosoftTeams, featuring the Salesforce app and integration.

To get started, Salesforce customers will need to contact their customer success representatives or account executives to have them provision integration capabilities for Microsoft Teams. After this, team owners can add the Salesforce application to their team from AppSource or the Microsoft Teams store. We look forward to seeing more integrations that help you build the ultimate workspace for collaborating around customers.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

