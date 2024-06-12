Microsoft: partnership with Eviden, a subsidiary of Atos

The Atos group, through its subsidiary Eviden, announces a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to combine their expertise to accelerate the adoption of 'RISE with SAP' on Microsoft Azure.



A dedicated service unit will be created within Eviden, combining Atos and Microsoft expertise in various sectors to provide specialized services aimed at facilitating customers' digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA and the Microsoft cloud.



This initiative will enable the seamless integration of SAP and Microsoft solutions, delivering benefits in terms of innovation, cybersecurity and digital performance management.



This partnership is part of a five-year global strategic agreement between Eviden and Microsoft, aimed at strengthening Cloud and AI strategies.



