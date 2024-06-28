Microsoft: partnership with Proximus in the sovereign cloud
In a press release, Proximus states that it will become one of the first operators in the world to combine Microsoft's sovereign cloud service with secure encryption and attestation technologies from Thales and Intel.
In detail, Proximus' offer will combine the 'Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty' platform with Thales' 'CipherTrust' data security solution and Intel's 'Tiber Trust Security'.
The Belgian group explains that this association will enable it to offer sovereign cloud solutions with robust encryption, guaranteeing compliance with European legislation.
