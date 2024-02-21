Microsoft quadruples AI and cloud investments in Spain

February 21, 2024 at 08:44 am EST Share

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it plans to quadruple its investments in AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain over the next two years.



The American tech giant plans to spend $2.1 billion on its projects in the country over the period 2024-2025, its largest investment since arriving in the country 37 years ago.



Microsoft says it intends to set up a regional cloud data center in the community of Madrid, in addition to a campus to be located in the province of Aragon, for customers and public bodies in Europe.



These announcements were made on Tuesday by Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, during a meeting with Pedro Sanchez, the president of the Spanish government.



Among the projects discussed between the two men are a growing use of AI within the administration, a strengthening of national cybersecurity and a consolidation of the cyber-resilience of Spanish companies.



According to IDC calculations, Microsoft's Spanish data center projects could generate around 8.4 billion euros in additional annual GDP and create 69,000 jobs over the period 2026-2030.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.