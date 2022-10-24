Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-10-24 pm EDT
247.50 USD   +2.22%
02:35pMicrosoft revenue forecast under threat from PC market slump, mighty dollar
RE
02:32pWall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress
RE
01:46pUS Stocks Rise Midday Ahead of Tech Mega-Cap Earnings
MT
Microsoft revenue forecast under threat from PC market slump, mighty dollar

10/24/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is set to post its slowest quarterly revenue growth in over five years on Tuesday, with some analysts casting doubts whether the company can maintain its annual outlook in the face of a PC market slowdown and a strong dollar.

A spike in inflation this year has fanned worries of a global economic slowdown and forced consumers and businesses to pull spending on computers and laptops, sapping sales of some of Microsoft's key products including Windows and the Office suite.

Adding to the squeeze, the dollar has climbed more than 17%, weighing on the earnings of companies with big global operations. Microsoft earns more than 50% of its revenue outside the United States.

"All eyes will be on Microsoft's ability to maintain FY23 guidance for reported double-digit revenue growth, which we believe is at risk," Guggenheim analysts said last week.

UBS has said the stock seems to have largely priced in a potential walk back on the forecast.

At least 15 brokerages have lowered their price targets on the software giant in October, and the company's shares have declined by more than a quarter in 2022.

CONTEXT

PC shipments declined 19.5% in the third quarter this year, according to data from research firm Gartner.

Windows licenses form about 12% to 13% of Microsoft's revenue and the PC market downturn is expected to dent its sales by 100 basis points, Morningstar senior analyst Dan Romanoff said.

The blow is expected to be slightly offset by Microsoft's cloud services unit Azure, which is set to grow 20% in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

"Our CIO survey work suggests that enterprise IT usage of Azure is likely to gain share vs. Amazon AWS," J.P. Morgan said in a recent note.

But signs of a slowdown in cloud adoption have started emerging. An analysis by Piper Sandler showed total revenues at the top 100 software firms are estimated to grow 22% in 2022 and 20% in 2023, down from 33% in 2021.

Software firms are the biggest customers of cloud platforms and their business growth is taken as proxy for the cloud services sector.

FUNDAMENTALS

** Microsoft's first-quarter revenue is expected to rise 9.5% to $49.61 billion, the first sub-10% growth since the third quarter of fiscal 2017 - Refinitiv

** Earnings per share is estimated at $2.30

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* 48 of the 52 analysts covering the stock rate it "buy" or higher and four rate it "hold"

* The median price target is $315, down from $336 at the start of 2022

* Microsoft trading at $246.64 on Monday

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Yuvraj Malik


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.12926 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.56% 0.7283 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 0.98758 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012077 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.98% 246.8 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 0.33% 215.02 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.5688 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 2.93% 118.33 Delayed Quote.-35.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 219 B - -
Net income 2023 75 731 M - -
Net cash 2023 74 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 1 806 B 1 806 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
EV / Sales 2024 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 242,12 $
Average target price 323,78 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.01%1 805 705
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.09%49 484
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.54%45 338
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.25%44 337
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.03%43 365
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-37.88%27 796