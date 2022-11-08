Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft may have
to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its
$69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard
after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on
Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal.
The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in
January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it
compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony,
with the latter critical of the deal.
"The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the
transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets
for the distribution of console and PC video games, including
multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming
services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission
said in a statement.
"The preliminary investigation suggests that Microsoft may
have the ability, as well as a potential economic incentive, to
engage in foreclosure strategies vis-à-vis Microsoft's rival
distributors of console video games," it added.
Microsoft said it would work with the EU antitrust watchdog
to address valid marketplace concerns.
"Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call
of Duty, but we've said we are committed to making the same game
available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want
people to have more access to games, not less," a Microsoft
spokesperson said.
The EU competition enforcer said it would decide by March
23, 2023 whether to clear or block the deal. Reuters reported on
Oct. 31 that Microsoft would face an extensive EU probe after
declining to offer remedies during the preliminary EU review of
the deal.
Britain's antitrust watchdog is also investigating the
acquisition, with similar concerns to its EU peer.
