Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22 2022-11-08 pm EST
230.98 USD   +1.36%
12:09pMicrosoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe
RE
12:06pMicrosoft's Takeover of Activision Blizzard Faces In-Depth EU Probe
DJ
11:31aEU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

11/08/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal.

The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal.

"The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that Microsoft may have the ability, as well as a potential economic incentive, to engage in foreclosure strategies vis-à-vis Microsoft's rival distributors of console video games," it added.

Microsoft said it would work with the EU antitrust watchdog to address valid marketplace concerns.

"Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call of Duty, but we've said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want people to have more access to games, not less," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

The EU competition enforcer said it would decide by March 23, 2023 whether to clear or block the deal. Reuters reported on Oct. 31 that Microsoft would face an extensive EU probe after declining to offer remedies during the preliminary EU review of the deal.

Britain's antitrust watchdog is also investigating the acquisition, with similar concerns to its EU peer. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Marine Strauss; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.38% 72.08 Delayed Quote.6.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.36% 231.04 Delayed Quote.-34.17%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 3.27% 11200 Delayed Quote.-25.08%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.16% 245.8 Delayed Quote.-46.28%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:09pMicrosoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe
RE
12:06pMicrosoft's Takeover of Activision Blizzard Faces In-Depth EU Probe
DJ
11:31aEU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
RE
06:59aOneMeta AI's Verbum Is A Game-Changing App That Can Translate 82 Languages Simultaneous..
AQ
11/07Activision Blizzard 3Q Profit, Revenue Lower But Above Expectations
DJ
11/07U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
RE
11/07U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
RE
11/07Factbox-Corporate America leans on job cuts as recession fears mount
RE
11/07Cognizant Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainab..
CI
11/07Microsoft : Closing the climate data divide in the Global South
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 259 B - -
Net income 2023 71 663 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 1 699 B 1 699 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 227,87 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.17%1 698 651
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.65%43 548
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.87%42 896
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.58%40 050
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-68.73%30 466
SEA LIMITED-78.33%27 227