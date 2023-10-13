By Kim Mackrael

Microsoft's acquisition of videogame company Activision Blizzard won approval from U.K. competition authorities, clearing a path for the companies to close the $75 billion deal after a lengthy struggle with regulators.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that the proposed deal no longer poses a major threat to competition in cloud gaming. The shift comes after Microsoft offered to restructure the deal by forfeiting cloud-streaming rights for "Call of Duty" and other popular Activision franchises in much of the world.

-Sarah E. Needleman contributed to this article

Write to Kim Mackrael at Kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-23 0225ET