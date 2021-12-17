Microsoft's Bing suspends auto suggest function in China at government's behest

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's Bing,
the only major foreign search engine available in China, said it
has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend
its auto suggest function in China for 30 days.
"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to
respect the rule of law and users' right to access information,"
Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday. It did not
specify reasons for the suspension.
Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year
by a regulatory crackdown that has imposed fresh curbs on areas
from content to customer privacy. The Chinese government has
also said it wants platforms to more actively promote core
socialist values.
In October, Microsoft said it would shut down its
professional social networking platform LinkedIn in China,
citing "a significantly more challenging operating environment
and greater compliance requirements” in the country.
