Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22 2022-11-08 pm EST
231.04 USD   +1.39%
12:09pMicrosoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe
RE
12:06pMicrosoft's Takeover of Activision Blizzard Faces In-Depth EU Probe
DJ
11:31aEU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft's Takeover of Activision Blizzard Faces In-Depth EU Probe

11/08/2022 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


The European Union has opened an in-depth probe into Microsoft Corp.'s merger with Activision Blizzard Inc., saying that a combination risks harming competition in the markets for the distribution of console and personal computers videogames.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Tuesday that it had until March 23 to conduct an in-depth investigation and make a final decision on the merger. The EU said Microsoft could foreclose access to Activision Blizzard's console and PC video games, especially high-profile titles such as Call of Duty.

Microsoft agreed to buy Activision Blizzard earlier this year in an all-cash deal valued at roughly $75 billion amid a flurry of deal-making in the gaming industry.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1206ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.38% 72.097 Delayed Quote.6.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.36% 231.04 Delayed Quote.-34.17%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:09pMicrosoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe
RE
12:06pMicrosoft's Takeover of Activision Blizzard Faces In-Depth EU Probe
DJ
11:31aEU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
RE
06:59aOneMeta AI's Verbum Is A Game-Changing App That Can Translate 82 Languages Simultaneous..
AQ
11/07Activision Blizzard 3Q Profit, Revenue Lower But Above Expectations
DJ
11/07U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
RE
11/07U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
RE
11/07Factbox-Corporate America leans on job cuts as recession fears mount
RE
11/07Cognizant Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainab..
CI
11/07Microsoft : Closing the climate data divide in the Global South
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 259 B - -
Net income 2023 71 663 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 1 699 B 1 699 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 227,87 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.17%1 698 651
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.65%43 548
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.87%42 896
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.58%40 050
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-68.73%30 466
SEA LIMITED-78.33%27 227