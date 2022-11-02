Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
228.17 USD   -1.71%
06:02aMicrosoft's president warns of talent shortage for tackling climate change
RE
03:23aUnderpinned by a support level
MS
11/01Ukraine's first lady: Tech must be used to save people, not to kill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft's president warns of talent shortage for tackling climate change

11/02/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Thousands of businesses will fail to meet pledges to combat climate change unless they start training employees on sustainability, Microsoft Corp's President Brad Smith told Reuters.

Speaking ahead of a report the software maker released Wednesday, Smith said common instruction on issues like carbon accounting was too piecemeal for the roughly 3,900 companies that have vowed to cut their CO2 emissions.

"We have to move very quickly to start to bring our emissions down, and the ultimate bottleneck is the supply of skilled people," he said.

Microsoft sells software for organizations to track their environmental impact. Still, companies need more than technology to address global warming, said Smith, announcing plans to develop green education materials including on LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns.

Wednesday's study, by Microsoft and Boston Consulting Group, found that many corporate environmental leaders - 68% - were internal hires whose team members lacked sustainability-related degrees more often than not. The findings primarily stemmed from interviews and surveys with Microsoft and eight other large companies in sectors such as finance and consumer goods.

It took one Microsoft employee, for instance, more than 30 years at the company moving through customer-support, procurement and other roles before a promotion to lead part of its sustainability team - a time horizon the report contrasted with an expected 11 years before humanity will have released a dire amount of carbon dioxide.

While Microsoft itself has grown its sustainability headcount to about 250 employees from only 30 largely in the past three years, having the right workforce to deliver on its carbon-reduction goals remains a challenge, Smith said.

"That is in part an issue for us because it's an issue for everybody," he said. "Employers really need to step back and take a broader look at their investment in employee learning and training."

Companies should bring in instructors, pay for continuing education and convene on carbon-reduction strategies, he said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTUIT INC. -7.66% 394.77 Delayed Quote.-38.63%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.71% 228.17 Delayed Quote.-32.16%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:02aMicrosoft's president warns of talent shortage for tackling climate change
RE
11/01Ukraine's first lady: Tech must be used to save people, not to kill
RE
11/01AMD forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates
RE
11/01EA lowers bookings expectation on strong dollar, gaming slowdown
RE
11/01Microsoft Launches Service to Secure Digital Payments in the Cloud
MT
11/01Microsoft : Now generally available, Azure Payment HSM secures digital payment systems in ..
PU
11/01Wall St dips as strong job openings dent Fed pivot hopes
RE
11/01Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
11/01Sophia Genetics Teams Up With Microsoft for Health Data Analysis Projects; Sophia Share..
MT
11/01Wall Street eyes higher open with Fed in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 245 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 1 701 B 1 701 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,67x
EV / Sales 2024 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 228,17 $
Average target price 300,96 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.16%1 700 887
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.71%48 883
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.99%44 523
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.24%43 273
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.01%41 335
SEA LIMITED-78.05%27 587