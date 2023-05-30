Microsoft says UK regulator an 'outlier' for blocking Activision deal

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft on Tuesday
accused Britain's anti-trust regulator of being a global
"outlier" in blocking its $69 billion takeover of "Call of Duty"
maker Activision Blizzard.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) vetoed the deal
in April, saying it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud
gaming market, sparking a furious row.
The company is asking for an appeal, in which Activision
wants to intervene, to be heard in July. Lawyers representing
the CMA said in court filings that Microsoft's appeal should be
heard in September at the earliest.
Microsoft's lawyer Daniel Beard told the CAT on Tuesday: "If
this process does not move forward quickly, it jeopardises this
merger being completed."
Microsoft is appealing against the ruling at the Competition
Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in London, arguing that the CMA was wrong
to conclude the deal would lead to a substantial lessening of
competition in the United Kingdom's cloud gaming market.
He said that 10 regulators – including the European Union's
competition authority, which gave the deal the go-ahead earlier
this month – have already approved the merger.
"The CMA is the outlier here in its position," Beard said.
"It creates the uncertainty that risks derailing this deal and
it is for that reason that speed is of the essence."
He added: "It is only here that we have this uncertainty in
terms of there being a decision which we say is fundamentally
wrong and purports to stop this merger worldwide in relation to
a tiny part of the gaming industry."
Microsoft has also appealed the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission's action seeking to block the deal on the grounds
that, the agency said, it would suppress competition.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Kate Holton)