Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Microsoft says an outage with Microsoft 365 services resolved

04/01/2021 | 11:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo on an office building in New York

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has resolved an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them.

Microsoft said in its status page that the Domain Name System (DNS) issue was resolved and that all Microsoft 365 services had returned to a healthy state.

DNS is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely-used Teams workplace messaging app.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Akriti Sharma; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 1 828 B 1 828 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 275,97 $
Last Close Price 242,35 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.00%1 748 663
SEA LIMITED12.15%109 733
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%91 988
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.70%55 954
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.62%51 120
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.04%40 163
