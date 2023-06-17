Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
342.33 USD   -1.66%
06/17Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks
RE
06/16Wall St Week Ahead-Investor skepticism turns to optimism as U.S. stock rally rolls on
RE
06/16Potential outcomes of FTC legal bids to block Microsoft-Activision deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks

06/17/2023 | 08:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California

June 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft said on Friday that the outages that affected certain services of the company through some of the earlier days of this month were the result of cyberattacks, but said it saw no evidence of any customer data being accessed or compromised.

"Beginning in early June 2023, Microsoft identified surges in traffic against some services that temporarily impacted availability'" the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it opened an investigation and began tracking the DDoS activity by the threat actor it refers to as Storm-1359 after it identified the threat.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters as to whether the company had identified the party responsible for the attack.

DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid to knock them offline.

Microsoft's 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook, were down for more than two hours for over thousands of users on June 5 and a brief recurrence the following morning. That was the fourth such outage for Microsoft in a year.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06/17Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks
RE
06/16Wall St Week Ahead-Investor skepticism turns to optimism as U.S. stock rally rolls on
RE
06/16Potential outcomes of FTC legal bids to block Microsoft-Activision deal
RE
06/16S&P 500 ends lower as Microsoft recedes from record high
RE
06/16Grammys bans AI-only music, allows "only human creators"
RE
06/16Chinese President Xi meets Bill Gates in Beijing
RE
06/16Britain's antitrust head: competition is key to innovation
RE
06/16Wipro Expands its Immersive Innovation Experiences with the Launch of Energy and Utilit..
CI
06/16China's Xi tells Bill Gates he welcomes U.S. AI tech in China-sources
RE
06/16Mercedes-Benz Unveils Partnership With Microsoft to Introduce ChatGPT into Vehicle Voic..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 065 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 2 545 B 2 545 B -
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
EV / Sales 2024 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 342,33 $
Average target price 344,53 $
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.74%2 545 390
SYNOPSYS INC.38.18%67 131
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.48.01%64 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.47%59 385
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.17%45 696
THE TRADE DESK, INC.70.49%37 363
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer