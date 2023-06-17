Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks

June 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft said on Friday that the
outages that affected certain services of the company through
some of the earlier days of this month were the result of
cyberattacks, but said it saw no evidence of any customer data
being accessed or compromised.
"Beginning in early June 2023, Microsoft identified surges
in traffic against some services that temporarily impacted
availability'" the company said in a blog post.
Microsoft said it opened an investigation and began tracking
the DDoS activity by the threat actor it refers to as Storm-1359
after it identified the threat.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request by
Reuters as to whether the company had identified the party
responsible for the attack.
DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet
traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated
bid to knock them offline.
Microsoft's 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook,
were down for more than two hours for over thousands of users on
June 5 and a brief recurrence the following morning. That was
the fourth such outage for Microsoft in a year.
(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin
Paul)