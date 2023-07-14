In a blog post published Friday, the company said that the hackers were able to take advantage of "a validation error in Microsoft code" to carry out their cyberespionage campaign.
|08:17pm
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft says that hackers used a flaw in its code to steal emails from government agencies and other clients.
