"While details of our agreement remain confidential, it is important to note that Microsoft does not own any portion of OpenAI and is simply entitled to share of profit distributions," said company spokesman Frank Shaw.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft said in a statement on Friday that it does not own any part of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence powerhouse.
"While details of our agreement remain confidential, it is important to note that Microsoft does not own any portion of OpenAI and is simply entitled to share of profit distributions," said company spokesman Frank Shaw.
