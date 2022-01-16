Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said in a blog
post on Saturday it observed destructive malware in systems
belonging to several Ukrainian government agencies and
organisations that work closely with the Ukrainian government.
The victims of the malware include Ukrainian government
agencies that provide critical executive branch or emergency
response functions, Microsoft said.
Also affected was an information technology firm that
manages websites for public and private sector clients,
including government agencies whose websites were recently
defaced. Microsoft did not identify the IT firm involved.
The U.S. software giant, which first detected the malware on
Thursday, said the malware attacks did not make use of any
vulnerability in Microsoft products and services.
A massive cyberattack https://reut.rs/33ldm4w splashed on
government websites on Thursday night, warning Ukrainians to "be
afraid and expect the worst" hit, leaving some websites
inaccessible on Friday morning and prompting Ukraine to open an
investigation.
Reuters reported on Saturday https://reut.rs/3rnfPn5 that
Ukraine had suspected a hacker group linked to Belarus
intelligence carried out a cyberattack, and that it used malware
similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence,
according to a senior Ukrainian security official.
The malware, which is disguised as ransomware, would render
the infected computer system inoperable if activated by the
attacker, Microsoft said, adding the company will continue to
work with the cybersecurity community to identify and assist
targets and victims.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)