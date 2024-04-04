Microsoft: strategic partnership with Cloud Software Group

Microsoft today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Cloud Software Group via an eight-year strategic partnership agreement.



The agreement will strengthen collaboration to bring Citrix's virtual desktop and application platform to market, and support the development of new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap," says Microsoft.



In addition, Cloud Software Group will commit $1.65 billion to Microsoft's cloud and generative AI capabilities.



This agreement will strengthen one of the industry's most enduring alliances between Citrix, Cloud Software Group's business unit, and Microsoft.



The agreement is also expected to accelerate productivity and new AI innovations.



' With Microsoft 365 as our collaboration platform and Microsoft Azure as our preferred cloud solution, Citrix is well positioned to deliver large-scale transformative solutions to our joint customers,' commented Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president and chief commercial officer.





