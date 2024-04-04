Microsoft: strategic partnership with Cloud Software Group
April 04, 2024 at 09:58 am EDT
Share
Microsoft today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Cloud Software Group via an eight-year strategic partnership agreement.
The agreement will strengthen collaboration to bring Citrix's virtual desktop and application platform to market, and support the development of new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap," says Microsoft.
In addition, Cloud Software Group will commit $1.65 billion to Microsoft's cloud and generative AI capabilities.
This agreement will strengthen one of the industry's most enduring alliances between Citrix, Cloud Software Group's business unit, and Microsoft.
The agreement is also expected to accelerate productivity and new AI innovations.
' With Microsoft 365 as our collaboration platform and Microsoft Azure as our preferred cloud solution, Citrix is well positioned to deliver large-scale transformative solutions to our joint customers,' commented Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (47.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (23%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Skype and Microsoft Teams);
- sale of video gaming hardware and software (7.3%) : mainly Xbox;
- enterprise services (3.6%);
- sale of computers, tablets and accessories (2.6%);
- other (15.6%).
The United States accounts for 50.4% of net sales.