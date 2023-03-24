Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
280.57 USD   +1.05%
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools - Bloomberg News

03/24/2023 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence chat products, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company has told at least two customers that using its Bing search index - a map of the internet that can be scanned in real time - to feed their AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract, the news agency said, citing people familiar with the dispute.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft may also terminate licenses providing access to its search index, Bloomberg added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The maker of the Windows operating system had said in February it was revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.

The upgraded Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 236 M - -
Net cash 2023 69 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 2 089 B 2 089 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,66x
EV / Sales 2024 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
