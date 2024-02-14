Microsoft has agreed to buy 27,600 carbon dioxide removal credits over six years from Swiss climate technology startup Neustark, the companies said Wednesday.

No financial details were disclosed.

Neustark specializes in capturing CO2 at source and storing it in recycled concrete. The company operates 14 carbon removal and storage sites with a capacity of over 5,000 metric tons of CO2 per year.

Brian Marrs, senior director of energy and carbon removal at Microsoft, said Neustark's process is "both scalable and measurable to help organizations toward a sustainable future."

The agreement with Neustark is the latest in a series announced by the technology giant over the past few months.

The company struck a deal two weeks ago with carbon removals solutions provider Grassroots Carbon to buy an undisclosed amount of soil-based CDRs over 30 years.

That deal was announced just over a month after Microsoft agreed to buy 362,000 CDRs over 15 years from nature-based carbon removal developer Chestnut Carbon.

And in September, Microsoft said it would buy up to 315,000 CDRs over 10 years from direct air capture company Heirloom Carbon Technologies in one of the largest such deals.

Microsoft has committed to become a carbon-negative entity by 2030. It has also vowed to remove all the carbon the company has emitted since its founding in 1975 by the middle of the century.

