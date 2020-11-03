Microsoft : to Invest in Indonesia's Bukalapak

By Martin Mou



Microsoft Corp. will invest in Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak under a new strategic partnership formed between the two companies.

Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform to support its more than 12 million merchants and 100 million customers, the companies said Tuesday in a joint statement.

The statement didn't disclose financial terms, but a Bloomberg report said Microsoft has agreed to join a $100 million investment in Bukalapak.

