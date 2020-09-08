Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : to Release Two Consoles This Fall; Xbox Series S to Cost $299

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 10:57am EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Microsoft Corp. plans to release two gaming consoles this fall, with its less-expensive model, the Xbox Series S, carrying a $299 price tag.

Microsoft confirmed the pricing information in a tweet Tuesday as well as a design of the Xbox Series S, which is smaller than prior models and lacks a game disc drive.

A spokesman for Microsoft declined to comment on when the new consoles would be available for purchase and the price of the Xbox Series X.

The Redmond, Wash., tech giant as well as Sony Corp. have long been working on next-generation consoles after prior versions, the Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4, were released in 2013. Sony, which is expected to release the PlayStation 5 this fall, hasn't announced a price for the machine but is likely to do so soon.

The initial price for Microsoft's Xbox One was $499. The company stopped disclosing console sales data at the end of 2014, but many analysts believe Xbox One sales have trailed those of the PlayStation 4 from the get-go and remain lower today.

Details about the new Sony machine's features were revealed earlier this year and include upgrades in processing power, storage and technologies such as ray tracing, which produces much more realistic images. Sony also said the console will have exclusive games such as "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" and "Horizon Forbidden West."

Sony initially released the PlayStation 4 with a $399 price tag. Since its debut, more than 106 million PlayStation 4 units have been sold as of Dec. 31, 2019, according to the company.

--Bowdeya Tweh contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10:57aMICROSOFT : to Release Two Consoles This Fall; Xbox Series S to Cost $299
DJ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Wall Street under Pressure after Tech Profit-Taking
TI
04:36aTikTok to join EU code of conduct against hate speech
RE
09/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Microsoft, Associated British Foods
09/06Companies Recruit 350,000 Poll Workers for U.S. Election
DJ
09/06MICROSOFT : Think AI Chatbot Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
AQ
09/05Fortnite' Maker Asks Judge Again to Return Game to Apple's App Store
DJ
09/05TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming
RE
09/05SoftBankTrade Fueled Stock Rally -- WSJ
DJ
09/05MICROSOFT : Pentagon Affirms Microsoft Wins JEDI Contract Over Amazon
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 099 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 1 621 B 1 621 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,82x
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 232,36 $
Last Close Price 214,25 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.86%1 621 370
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.443.64%105 204
SEA LIMITED258.40%70 307
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.87%43 527
SPLUNK INC.33.63%32 101
SYNOPSYS INC.50.13%31 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group