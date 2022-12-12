Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal

Dec 12 (Reuters) -
Microsoft will buy about 4% equity stake in London
Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year commercial
deal to migrate the bourse operator's data platform into the
cloud, the British company said on Monday.
Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone
/Thomson Reuters Consortium, the bourse
operator said.
As part of the deal, LSEG has made a contractual commitment
for minimum cloud-related spend with Microsoft of $2.8 billion
over the term of the partnership.
LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion in 2021, which
turned the exchange into the second largest financial data
company after Bloomberg LP.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority
shareholding in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.
LSEG has made "good progress" on its programme for the
delivery of its cloud-based data platform since the completion
of the Refinitiv acquisition in January 2021, it said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nivedita Bhattacharjee)