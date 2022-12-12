Advanced search
London Stock Exchange to Partner With Microsoft for Cloud Infrastructure
DJ
Microsoft to Take 4% Stake in LSEG Under Data Analytics Collaboration
MT
Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal
RE
Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal

12/12/2022 | 02:27am EST
Dec 12 (Reuters) -

Microsoft will buy about 4% equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the bourse operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday.

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone /Thomson Reuters Consortium, the bourse operator said.

As part of the deal, LSEG has made a contractual commitment for minimum cloud-related spend with Microsoft of $2.8 billion over the term of the partnership.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion in 2021, which turned the exchange into the second largest financial data company after Bloomberg LP.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

LSEG has made "good progress" on its programme for the delivery of its cloud-based data platform since the completion of the Refinitiv acquisition in January 2021, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A10 NETWORKS, INC. -3.32% 18.66 Delayed Quote.12.55%
BLACKSTONE INC. -0.72% 78.48 Delayed Quote.-39.35%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.35% 7406 Delayed Quote.6.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.80% 245.42 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
