    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57:28 2023-01-17 pm EST
239.72 USD   +0.20%
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - Sky News

01/17/2023 | 02:01pm EST
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The reported layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand.

Microsoft could cut recruiting staff by as much as one-third even as many teams have initiated a hiring freeze, according to a separate report by Insider on Tuesday, which cited one person familiar with the plans.

Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.

The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of June 30, according to filings.

Microsoft had said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount later.

In October, news site Axios reported that the company had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.

The company is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.59% 96.5509 Delayed Quote.16.81%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.74% 135.95 Delayed Quote.13.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.58% 240.59 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 418 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 1 784 B 1 784 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,07x
EV / Sales 2024 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 239,23 $
Average target price 293,89 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-0.25%1 783 819
SYNOPSYS INC.4.28%50 750
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.06%50 551
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.5.37%46 431
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION15.01%37 817
SEA LIMITED15.55%33 772