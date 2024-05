PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Technology and software giant Microsoft will invest 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in France as part of the annual 'Choose France' business summit, its vice chair and president Brad Smith told Le Figaro paper.

Smith said much of this investment money would focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and that Microsoft would set up a data centre in the French city of Mulhouse.

($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)