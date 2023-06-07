Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:37 2023-06-07 pm EDT
323.35 USD   -3.10%
Microsoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers
RE
02:53pMicrosoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers
RE
01:03pNorth Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joins 2024 Republican primary race
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers

06/07/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
June 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is bringing the powerful language-producing models from OpenAI to U.S. federal agencies using its Azure cloud service, it said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The Redmond, Washington-based company has added support for large language models (LLMs) powering GPT-4 and GPT-3 the latest and most-sophisticated of the LLMs from OpenAI, and GPT-3, to Azure Government cloud computing service.

Use of LLMs have boomed since the launch of ChatGPT from OpenAI, in which Microsoft holds a stake, late last year and businesses of all shapes and sizes are racing to build features on top of them.

It is the first time Microsoft is bringing the GPT technology to Azure Government, which offers cloud solutions to U.S. government agencies, and marks the first such effort by a major company to make the chatbot technology available to governments. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.17% 323.145 Delayed Quote.39.14%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.43% 31.255 Delayed Quote.28.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 093 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 2 481 B 2 481 B -
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
EV / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 333,68 $
Average target price 342,55 $
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%2 481 073
SYNOPSYS INC.39.01%67 534
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.63%62 385
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.91%58 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.99%47 289
THE TRADE DESK, INC.67.03%36 605
