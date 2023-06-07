Microsoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers

June 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is bringing
the powerful language-producing models from OpenAI to U.S.
federal agencies using its Azure cloud service, it said in a
blog post on Wednesday.
The Redmond, Washington-based company has added support
for large language models (LLMs) powering GPT-4 the latest and
the most sophisticated of the LLMs from OpenAI, and GPT-3, to
Azure Government.
Use of LLMs have boomed since the launch of ChatGPT from
OpenAI, in which Microsoft holds a stake, and businesses of all
shapes and sizes are racing to build features on top of them.
It is the first time Microsoft is bringing the GPT
technology to Azure Government, which offers cloud solutions to
U.S. government agencies, and marks the first such effort by a
major company to make the chatbot technology available to
governments.
Microsoft generally offers it to Azure commercial cloud
users through Azure OpenAI Services, which had 4,500 customers
as of May.
Microsoft said government customers can adapt the
language models for specific tasks including content generation,
language-to-code translation and summarization.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Samrhitha Arunasalam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)