May 01, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Microsoft will open its first regional data centre in Thailand, the tech giant said on Wednesday, as it looks to widen availability of cloud services.

Areas that would also benefit were enterprise-grade reliability, performance, and compliance with data residency and privacy standards, the company added in a statement.

"The datacenter region will expand the availability of Microsoft's hyperscale cloud services," it said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat, Edited by Clarence Fernandez)