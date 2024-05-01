May 1 (Reuters) - Microsoft had agreed to back an estimated $10 billion in renewable electricity projects to be developed by Brookfield Asset Management, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 08:00:00 pm
|389.3 USD
|-3.21%
|393.5
|+1.06%
|06:16am
|Microsoft to open first regional data centre in Thailand
|RE
|06:12am
|Microsoft to power data centres with Brookfield renewables deal, FT reports
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|389.3 USD
|-3.21%
|-4.48%
|2,894B
|55.22 CAD
|-1.55%
|+0.16%
|60.84B
|52.59 CAD
|-3.66%
|-2.79%
|14.88B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.53%
|2,894B
|+3.05%
|80.94B
|+1.20%
|75.01B
|-16.29%
|52.08B
|+27.96%
|48.93B
|-27.56%
|44.85B
|+15.13%
|40.49B
|+56.02%
|36.29B
|-11.27%
|24.36B
|-22.22%
|22.75B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- MSFT Stock
- News Microsoft Corporation
- Microsoft to power data centres with Brookfield renewables deal, FT reports