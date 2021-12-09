Microsoft : venture fund invests in Palm NFT Studio

We're all very familiar with Web2-the interactive, engaging, and media-rich Internet that most of us are using today. In a typical browsing session, we exchange personal data to use apps and services provided by companies. In this Web2 paradigm, creators build content and generate audience followings on discrete platforms. Companies that provide publishing or sales services to creators dominate those relationships, taking a percentage of transactions or placing ads in front of a creator's content-all in addition to controlling the algorithms that determine content distribution.

The next phase of the web is no longer predicated on the monetization of personal data or reliance on centralized services to publish, consume, or transact. Web3 promises community-governed and interoperable, decentralized networks. The architecture evolution promotes direct value flow from the supplier to the consumer-from content creators to their audiences. Cryptoassets are key to driving this paradigm shift, which will disrupt traditional ad-supported business models and other rent-seeking intermediaries that have built strong moats in the Web2 world.

