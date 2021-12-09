Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/09 01:29:34 pm
334.66 USD   -0.09%
MICROSOFT : venture fund invests in Palm NFT Studio
PU
SEASON OF XBOX : big discounts, special rewards and more
PU
MICROSOFT : Demystifying the new AI at Scale approach
PU
Microsoft : venture fund invests in Palm NFT Studio

12/09/2021 | 01:12pm EST
We're all very familiar with Web2-the interactive, engaging, and media-rich Internet that most of us are using today. In a typical browsing session, we exchange personal data to use apps and services provided by companies. In this Web2 paradigm, creators build content and generate audience followings on discrete platforms. Companies that provide publishing or sales services to creators dominate those relationships, taking a percentage of transactions or placing ads in front of a creator's content-all in addition to controlling the algorithms that determine content distribution.

The next phase of the web is no longer predicated on the monetization of personal data or reliance on centralized services to publish, consume, or transact. Web3 promises community-governed and interoperable, decentralized networks. The architecture evolution promotes direct value flow from the supplier to the consumer-from content creators to their audiences. Cryptoassets are key to driving this paradigm shift, which will disrupt traditional ad-supported business models and other rent-seeking intermediaries that have built strong moats in the Web2 world.

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 157 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 2 515 B 2 515 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 334,97 $
Average target price 365,63 $
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.60%2 514 948
SEA LIMITED32.13%145 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.65%97 919
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE60.94%79 726
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%72 227
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-42.23%58 067