Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is working on
in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing
services and Surface line of personal computers, potentially
cutting its reliance on Intel Corp, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The chips would use technology from Arm Ltd, the person
said, which is in the midst of being acquired by Nvidia Corp
for $40 billion.
Bloomberg previously reported Microsoft's move.
Microsoft relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices
Inc to supply the chips for its Azure cloud computing
services as well as its Surface PCs.
But the company had already been working with Ampere
Computing and Marvell Technology Group Ltd on Arm-based
server chips, and with Qualcomm Inc for an Arm-based
processor in its Surface Pro X device.
Now Microsoft has joined firms like Apple Inc in
designing its own custom Arm-based chip. Apple last month
released Mac computers based on its house-designed M1 chip.
The person familiar with the matter said Microsoft is
working with computing cores licensed from Arm, rather that
designing its own custom cores as Apple does.
Arm declined to comment.
Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw said the Redmond,
Washington-based tech giant views semiconductors as a key focus
area.
"Because silicon is a foundational building block for
technology, we're continuing to invest in our own capabilities
in areas like design, manufacturing and tools," he said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in
San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Tom Brown)