MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
12/18 11:27:11 pm
216.4800 USD   -1.34%
05:35pMicrosoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs
RE
05:32pTech Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:52pMICROSOFT : Works on In-House Chip Designs for Servers, PCs -- Bloomberg
DJ
Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs

12/18/2020 | 05:35pm EST
Dec 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, potentially cutting its reliance on Intel Corp, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The chips would use technology from Arm Ltd, the person said, which is in the midst of being acquired by Nvidia Corp for $40 billion.

Bloomberg previously reported Microsoft's move.

Microsoft relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc to supply the chips for its Azure cloud computing services as well as its Surface PCs.

But the company had already been working with Ampere Computing and Marvell Technology Group Ltd on Arm-based server chips, and with Qualcomm Inc for an Arm-based processor in its Surface Pro X device.

Now Microsoft has joined firms like Apple Inc in designing its own custom Arm-based chip. Apple last month released Mac computers based on its house-designed M1 chip.

The person familiar with the matter said Microsoft is working with computing cores licensed from Arm, rather that designing its own custom cores as Apple does.

Arm declined to comment.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw said the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant views semiconductors as a key focus area.

"Because silicon is a foundational building block for technology, we're continuing to invest in our own capabilities in areas like design, manufacturing and tools," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Tom Brown)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -0.95% 95.92 Delayed Quote.111.16%
APPLE INC. -1.59% 126.655 Delayed Quote.74.10%
INTEL CORPORATION -6.30% 47.46 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. 0.87% 47.51 Delayed Quote.77.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.38% 218.59 Delayed Quote.39.05%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.52% 530.88 Delayed Quote.126.80%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED -1.41% 147.42 Delayed Quote.69.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 1 659 B 1 659 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 242,99 $
Last Close Price 219,42 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.05%1 658 924
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.27%114 866
SEA LIMITED392.42%100 846
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC106.12%61 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.56%50 897
SYNOPSYS INC.79.81%38 303
