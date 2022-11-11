Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:27 2022-11-11 pm EST
246.98 USD   +1.65%
04:11pNasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
04:00pNasdaq and S&P 500 end higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
02:17pNasdaq and S&P 500 add to rally, stoked by inflation optimism
RE
Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism

11/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Growth stocks lead value, Nasdaq rallies

*

Nasdaq and S&P 500 gain for second day

*

Indexes end: S&P 500 +0.93%, Nasdaq +1.88%, Dow +0.10%

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.

Amazon jumped 4.3%, with Apple and Microsoft both up more than 1% and contributing to the Nasdaq's gain.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq racked up their biggest daily percentage gains in more than 2-1/2 years as annual inflation slipped below 8% for the first time in eight months.

Declines in healthcare stocks limited the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gain, with UnitedHealth Group down 4.1% for the day.

"What we're really seeing today is simply a follow-through on yesterday. There's a lot of cash sitting on the sidelines that is being put to work," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"Perhaps it signals some type of bottom being put in the market, some type of line drawn in the sand. But even if we put in a bottom, we're a long way away from setting new highs,” Ghriskey said.

Investors see an 81% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike in December and a 19% chance of a 75-basis point hike, according to CME Fedwatch tool.

Adding some nervousness on Wall Street, crypto exchange FTX said it would start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and that CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned due to a liquidity crisis that prompted intervention from regulators around the world.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.93% to end the session at 3,993.05 points.

The Nasdaq gained 1.88% to 11,323.33 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10% to 33,749.18 points.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively heavy, with 13.5 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 12.0 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, six rose, led by energy, up 3.07%, followed by a 2.48% gain in communication services.

The S&P 500 growth index, which includes interest rate-sensitive technology stocks, rose 1.6%, beating the value index's gain of 0.3%.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.15% and the Nasdaq jumped 8.1%. It was the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since June and the Nasdaq's largest weekly gain since March.

Worries about an economic downturn have hammered Wall Street this year. The S&P 500 remains down about 16% year to date, on course for its biggest annual decline since 2008.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd gaining 1.4% after China eased some of its strict COVID-19 rules.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.7-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 110 new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar, Devik Jain, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.31% 100.79 Delayed Quote.-42.04%
APPLE INC. 1.93% 149.7 Delayed Quote.-24.05%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.70% 247.11 Delayed Quote.-33.25%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 663 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 1 811 B 1 811 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,18x
EV / Sales 2024 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 242,98 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-33.25%1 811 288
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.50%48 742
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.36%48 670
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.71%44 445
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.06%35 990
SEA LIMITED-79.44%25 834