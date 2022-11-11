Nasdaq and S&P 500 end higher, fueled by inflation optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Growth stocks lead value, Nasdaq rallies
Nasdaq and S&P 500 gain for second day
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher
on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft
inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get
less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.
Amazon jumped, with Apple and Microsoft
also making gains and contributing to the Nasdaq's
strong gain.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq racked up their
biggest daily percentage gains in more than 2-1/2 years as
annual inflation slipped below 8% for the first time in eight
months.
Declines in healthcare stocks weighed on the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, with UnitedHealth Group down for the
day.
"What we're really seeing today is simply a follow-through
on yesterday. There's a lot of cash sitting on the sidelines
that is being put to work," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio
strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.
"Perhaps it signals some type of bottom being put in the
market, some type of line drawn in the sand. But even if we put
in a bottom, we're a long way away from setting new highs,”
Ghriskey said.
Investors see an 81% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike in
December and a 19% chance of a 75-basis point hike, according to
CME Fedwatch tool.
Adding some nervousness on Wall Street, crypto exchange FTX
said it would start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and that CEO Sam
Bankman-Fried resigned due to a liquidity crisis that prompted
intervention from regulators around the world.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 35.76 points, or 0.90%, to end at 3,992.13 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 205.30 points, or
1.85%, to 11,319.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 29.61 points, or 0.09%, to 33,742.61.
Worries about an economic downturn have hammered Wall Street
this year. The S&P 500 remains down about 16% year to date, on
course for its biggest annual decline since 2008.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose, with Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd gaining after China eased some of its
strict COVID-19 rules.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar, Devik Jain,
Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, and by
Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)