  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
268.09 USD   -3.86%
08/26Netflix mulls $7-$9 per month for its ad-supported subscription - Bloomberg News
RE
08/26Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
RE
08/26SALESFORCE DOWNGRADES, MAERSK DROPS OUT, INTEL TURNS THE CORNER : World Press Review of Friday, August 26
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix mulls $7-$9 per month for its ad-supported subscription - Bloomberg News

08/26/2022 | 07:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Netflix logo

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc is looking to charge about $7 to $9 per month for its new advertising-supported subscription plan, Bloomberg news reported late on Friday.

The company plans to introduce its budget-friendly option in the final three months of the year across at least half a dozen geographies. However, the full rollout may have to wait until early next year, the report said.

It plans to sell around four minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service, showing ads before and during the shows, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3KpYa7s)

The streaming giant declined to comment on the report and its pricing plan.

Rival Walt Disney Co had in March announced it will offer a cheaper, ad-supported version of its Disney+ streaming service later this year.

Netflix's goal is to attract subscribers who are ready to watch shows with advertisements, at almost half of its current price plan that costs $15.49 per month.

The plan for ad-supported subscription comes after it reported a loss of about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter this year against the backdrop of rising inflation squeezing consumer spending.

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I've been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much as I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice," Chief executive Reed Hastings had said in April.

In July, the company chose Microsoft as the technology and sales partner for the ad-supported subscription plan.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.86% 268.09 Delayed Quote.-20.29%
NETFLIX, INC. -4.57% 223.28 Delayed Quote.-62.94%
SIMPLICITY HOLDING LIMITED 5.79% 0.128 Delayed Quote.-73.61%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.89% 114.07 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 76 250 M - -
Net cash 2023 77 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 1 999 B 1 999 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,72x
EV / Sales 2024 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 268,09 $
Average target price 333,71 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.29%2 079 633
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.58%67 899
SYNOPSYS INC.-3.66%55 568
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.38%53 045
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-4.57%50 611
SEA LIMITED-71.47%37 912