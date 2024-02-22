Nvidia Sales Reach New Heights as Company Forecasts Bigger AI Boom

Quarterly sales tripled from a year ago, surpassing Wall Street's heightened expectations, and Nvidia indicated momentum from the artificial-intelligence boom remains strong.

Rivian to Cut Workforce by 10%

The electric-vehicle maker signaled flat production for 2024, falling short of Wall Street forecasts.

Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Lucid's stock drops 8% as losses mount for the EV startup, lower 2024 guidance

Lucid Group Inc. shares fell nearly 5% in the extended session Wednesday after the EV maker reported a mixed fourth quarter, with revenue below Wall Street estimates, and production guidance also disappointed.

Boeing 737 Executive to Exit After Alaska Blowout

The Boeing executive in charge of the factory that built the jet involved in last month's midair door-plug emergency is leaving the company amid a broader leadership shake-up.

Walmart Eases Supplier Delivery Demands as Stocking Pressures Recede

The retailer had toughened its 'on-time, in-full' requirements as pandemic disruptions snarled supply chains, triggered shortfalls.

Fortescue First-Half Net Up 41%, Raises Dividend

Fortescue reported a 41% rise in first-half net profit and raised its midyear payout to shareholders, reflecting an increase in the price it fetched for its iron ore..

Qantas First-Half Profit Falls, Announces New Share Buyback

Australia's major airline, Qantas Airways, said its half-year profit fell due to declining airfares, but the carrier announced a fresh share buyback.

Microsoft CEO Says Company's New Chip Will Use Intel Foundry

Intel Foundry picked up a win as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a partnership for a new chip.

Bank of America CEO flags tug-of-war between inflation and higher wages but says consumers are still spending

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is 'not worried' about competition from proposed credit-card merger but admits 'concern' over regional banks' exposure to commercial real estate.

