U.S. stocks open slightly lower, as Microsoft results, Fed decision loom

U.S. stocks are lower after consumer confidence numbers and job opening data point at a sturdy economy that keeps the chance of Federal Reserve rate cuts at the front of mind for investors while they also await prominent earnings from Microsoft.

Job Quitting Fell 12% Last Year-and That's Bad News for the Economy

Fewer resignations suggest that workers might have less confidence in the labor market amid news of high-profile layoffs and expected slower growth.

Consumer confidence climbs to 2-year high as inflation slows and economy keeps growing

Consumer confidence jumped in January to a two-year high of 114.8, a survey showed, reflecting slower inflation, a record stock market and improved growth in the economy.

IMF sees inflation retreating as it boosts global economic growth outlook

The global economy is showing surprising strength in the face of global political crises, the International Monetary Fund said, in a new update to its World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

Europe's Stagnating Economy Falls Further Behind the U.S.

Fresh economic data showed the divide between the U.S. and European economies is widening.

Home-Price Growth Accelerated in November

The Case-Shiller index rose 5.1% from a year earlier as the inventory of homes for sale remained unusually low.

Evergrande Is Finished. China's Property Woes Aren't.

Chinese officials must act forcefully to stabilize the country's real-estate sector and protect its wider economy, say analysts.

What Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Government's Borrowing Plans

The Treasury Department will reveal its debt issuance strategy for the next three months on Wednesday.

German Economy Misses Recession

German GDP contracted 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023, following revised flat growth in the third quarter, meaning the economy marginally dodged a technical recession.

Global Deal Activity on Course to Rebound This Year

A downturn in global mergers and acquisitions is on track to reverse in 2024, but dealmaking in corners of Australia's energy and resources sector faces uncertainty as the prices of some commodities slump.

