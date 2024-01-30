Dow edges up, Nasdaq falls as Microsoft results, Fed interest-rate decision loom

U.S. stocks were trading mixed Tuesday after consumer-confidence numbers and job-opening data pointed to a sturdy U.S. economy, while the Federal Reserve's looming interest-rate decision and a busy earnings week from the likes of Microsoft are at the front of investors' minds.

Consumer confidence climbs to 2-year high as inflation slows and economy keeps growing

Consumer confidence jumped in January to a two-year high of 114.8, a survey showed, reflecting slower inflation, a record stock market and improved growth in the economy.

IMF sees inflation retreating as it boosts global economic growth outlook

The global economy is showing surprising strength in the face of global political crises, the International Monetary Fund said, in a new update to its World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

Home-Price Growth Accelerated in November

The Case-Shiller index rose 5.1% from a year earlier as the inventory of homes for sale remained unusually low.

Job Quitting Fell 12% Last Year-and That's Bad News for the Economy

Fewer resignations suggest that workers might have less confidence in the labor market amid news of high-profile layoffs and expected slower growth.

Europe's Stagnating Economy Falls Further Behind the U.S.

Fresh economic data showed the divide between the U.S. and European economies is widening.

Evergrande Is Finished. China's Property Woes Aren't.

Chinese officials must act forcefully to stabilize the country's real-estate sector and protect its wider economy, say analysts.

What Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Government's Borrowing Plans

The Treasury Department will reveal its debt issuance strategy for the next three months on Wednesday.

The Real-Estate Downturn Comes for America's Premier Office Towers

Rents at the highest-end buildings have fallen, and the rate of leasing has been slowing.

German Economy Misses Recession

German GDP contracted 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023, following revised flat growth in the third quarter, meaning the economy marginally dodged a technical recession.

