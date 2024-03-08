--OpenAI's Chief Executive Sam Altman is set to rejoin the board of directors of the non profit that oversees the company, The Information reports, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

--The Microsoft-backed company's non-profit board fired and rehired Altman in November, prompting a flurry of resignations from the company.

Full article at https://www.theinformation.com/articles/sam-altman-to-return-to-openai-board-of-directors

