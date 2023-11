Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* OPENAI INTERIM CEO TOLD STAFF IN A COMPANYWIDE MEETING ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WAS STABLE FOLLOWING FIRING OF CEO SAM ALTMAN- THE INFORMATION

* MICROSOFT CEO SATYA NADELLA AND CTO KEVIN SCOTT EXPRESSED "UTMOST CONFIDENCE" IN OPENAI FOLLOWING THE UNEXPECTED NEWS, MURATI SAID - THE INFORMATION