OpenAI said it has named Sarah Friar as its finance chief, the first executive to hold that role within the artificial-intelligence company.

The maker of ChatGP headed by Sam Altman on Monday said that Friar, who most recently served as the chief executive of social-networking platform Nextdoor, will help the startup grow the business in a complex operating environment.

The company said that it has also hired Kevin Weil as chief product officer, leading a team focused on applying its research to products and services. He was the president of product and business at Planet Labs, the Google-backed satellite-imaging company, and has also served as vice president of product at Facebook's failed digital wallet Novi, and SVP of product Twitter.

"To make continued progress on our mission, we are doubling down on the things we have always done uniquely well: conducting world-leading research, and using it as the foundation to build and safely deploy AI products," OpenAI said.

Wall Street Journal owner News Corp has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

