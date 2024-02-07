Feb 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a type of agent software to automate complex tasks by taking over a users' device, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge on the matter.

The agent software will handle web-based tasks such as gathering public data about a set of companies, creating itineraries or booking flight tickets, according to the report.

The new assistants - often called "agents" - promise to perform more complex personal and work tasks when commanded to by a human, without needing close supervision.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company released its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022 and made generative AI popular with its ability to pen sonnets and write emails. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)