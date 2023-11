Nov 19 (Reuters) - OpenAI is "optimistic" it can bring back Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and other key employees who departed in the wake of Altman's sudden firing, The Information reported on Saturday citing a memo sent by Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon.

"Executives will be able to share another update by mid-morning tomorrow," Kwon said in a memo to staffers, according to the report.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)