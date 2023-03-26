Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
280.57 USD   +1.05%
Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows

03/26/2023 | 10:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Some parts of Twitter Inc's source code have been leaked and the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk is seeking information on the person responsible, a legal filing showed.

According to the filing, "various excerpts" of Twitter's source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, by a user named 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast'.

Github said it took down the code on Friday at Twitter's request.

Twitter has asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce "All identifying information" associated with the 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast' user name, the March 24 filing showed.

Github did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it has supplied such information. It also did not comment on how long Twitter's source code had been publicly available.

Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nilutpal Timsina; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 236 M - -
Net cash 2023 69 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 2 089 B 2 089 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,66x
EV / Sales 2024 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 280,57 $
Average target price 296,70 $
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.99%2 088 508
