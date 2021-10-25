Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal says it is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest

10/25/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pinterest logo is seen on smartphone placed over U.S. dollar banknotes and 3D printed PayPal logo in this illustration

(Reuters) -PayPal Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc at this time, the payments company said on Sunday, responding to media reports that it was in talks to buy the digital pinboard site for as much as $45 billion.

Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

Bloomberg News first reported on the companies' talks last week that was later confirmed by Reuters. A source at that time told Reuters that PayPal had offered $70 per share, mostly in stock, for Pinterest.

At that price, a deal would have been the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

PayPal did not provide additional details in its statement. It also did not respond to a request for comment seeking details about possible talks with Pinterest.

PayPal shares are down about 11.5% since the talks emerged, while Pinterest is up about 4.5%.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:26aEUROPE : European stocks inch higher as commodity prices support
RE
02:53aS.Korean stocks end higher, investors eye key corporate earnings
RE
02:07aAsian shares firm, dollar weak as traders eye earnings
RE
10/24Asian shares edge higher, dollar weak as traders await earnings
RE
10/24TENCENT : Fixes Glitch That Allowed Bing, Google Searches of WeChat Contents
MT
10/22MICROSOFT : acquires Clear Software to enhance connectivity to systems of record
PU
10/22TENCENT : WeChat Starts Displaying Content on Google, Bing
MT
10/22Microsoft Corporation acquired Clear Software, LLC.
CI
10/21MICROSOFT : Defenders wanted—building the new cybersecurity professionals
PU
10/21Google halves Play Store fees for subscription apps
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 B - -
Net income 2022 66 389 M - -
Net cash 2022 90 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 2 321 B 2 321 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 309,16 $
Average target price 337,02 $
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.00%2 321 142
SEA LIMITED78.50%196 181
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC80.96%106 965
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.71%82 477
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE40.43%71 364
SYNOPSYS INC.23.87%48 972