Pentagon: Re-evaluation finds Microsoft's JEDI proposal still is best

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department
said on Friday it has completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of
its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract proposals and
determined that Microsoft Corp's submission still
represents the best value for the government.
Despite the reaffirmed award to Microsoft, the contract
remains on hold after a judge in February granted Amazon.com
Inc's request to temporarily halt the deal from moving
forward. Amazon argued the contract process reflected undue
influence from President Donald Trump.
The Pentagon said Friday it "is eager to begin delivering
this capability to our men and women in uniform."
Amazon, which had been seen as a front-runner to win the
contract, filed a lawsuit in November weeks after the contract
was awarded to Microsoft. Trump has publicly derided Amazon head
Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.
In April, the judge overseeing the suit granted the
Pentagon's request to halt further action on the lawsuit to
allow it to reconsider aspects of the decision.
Amazon shares fell on the announcement and were down 1.8% in
late trading. The company did not immediately comment.
Microsoft said it appreciated "that after careful review,
the DoD confirmed that we offered the right technology and the
best value. We’re ready to get to work."
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI)
contract could reach as much as $10 billion and is part of a
broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it
more technologically agile.
The Amazon lawsuit said the 2019 Pentagon decision was full
of "egregious errors", which it suggested were a result of
"improper pressure from Trump, who launched repeated public and
behind-the-scenes attacks" to steer the contract away from
Amazon to harm Bezos.
As well as deriding the Amazon head, Trump has accused the
Washington Post newspaper, owned by Bezos, of unfair coverage.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has rejected that there was
bias and said the Pentagon made its choice fairly.
(Reporting by Eric Beech and David Shepardson; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham and Hugh Lawson)