Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ransom-seeking hackers are taking advantage of Microsoft flaw: expert

03/11/2021 | 11:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ransom-seeking hackers have begun taking advantage of a recently disclosed flaw in Microsoft's widely used mail server software, a researcher said late Wednesday - a serious escalation that could portend widespread digital disruption.

The disclosure, made on Twitter by Microsoft Corp security program manager Phillip Misner, is the realization of worries that have been coursing through the security community for days.

Since March 2, when Microsoft announced the discovery of serious vulnerabilities in its Exchange software, experts have warned that it was only a matter of time before ransomware gangs began using them to shake down organizations across the internet.

Misner didn't immediately respond to follow-up messages and Microsoft did not return emails seeking comment. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also didn't immediately respond.

Even though the security holes announced by Microsoft have since been fixed, organizations worldwide have failed to patch their software, leaving them open to exploitation. In Germany alone, officials have said that up to 60,000 networks remained vulnerable.

The fixes are free, but experts attribute the sluggish pace of many customers' updates in part to the complexity of Exchange's architecture.

All manner of hackers have begun taking advantage of the holes - one security firm recently counted 10 separate hacking groups using the flaws - but ransomware operators are among the most feared.

Those groups work by locking users out of their devices and data unless the victims cough up big chunks of digital currency. They now potentially have access "into a huge number of vulnerable systems," said Brett Callow of Canadian cybersecurity company Emsisoft.

He said more modest companies - many of whom lack the ability or awareness to update their software - could be particularly affected by the latest variant of ransomware.

"This is a potentially serious risk to small businesses," he said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Raphael Satter


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03/11RANSOM-SEEKING HACKERS ARE TAKING AD : expert
RE
03/11PAYPAL  : Entry to Crypto Followed Long Buildup in Expertise
DJ
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Continued with Purchase of Microsoft Stock
MT
03/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat joble..
RE
03/11S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data
RE
03/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless ..
RE
03/11TOTAL  : Partners With Microsoft To Achieve Sustainability, IT Transformation Go..
MT
03/11EVE SLEEP PLC  : Holding in Company
DJ
03/11MICROSOFT  : Total, Microsoft to cooperate on net zero emissions
RE
03/11PRESS RELEASE  : ecotel communication ag: ecotel surpasses EBITDA forecast for f..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 923 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 1 788 B 1 788 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 275,49 $
Last Close Price 237,13 $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.50%1 752 962
SEA LIMITED9.12%111 197
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.29%98 084
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.83%56 436
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE7.19%53 772
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.13.50%45 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ