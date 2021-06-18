Recap of June 17 Xbox Games Showcase: Extended

And that's a wrap! Thank you for joining us today for Xbox Games Showcase: Extended, hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast's and Gamertag Radio's, Parris Lilly. Today we shared a variety of updates and conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Playground Games, and Rare, along with many of our talented dev partners from around the world.

We're incredibly excited about everything that's on the horizon for Xbox, such as Starfield, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.: Heart of Chernobyl, as well as the games coming this year like Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo: Infinite. We're equally excited to see developers realize their visions in ways that only next-gen hardware like Xbox Series X|S will allow them to create.

Catch up on everything we revealed and shared today from the Xbox Games Showcase below.

Playground Games Shares New Details on Forza Horizon 5

Creative Director Mike Brown shared how Forza Horizon 5 is a love letter to Mexico, filled with a vast, diverse, and ever-evolving world of striking contrast and beauty. Players will be able to lead breathtaking expeditions across Mexico with its striking contrast, where they'll discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, and a towering snow-capped volcano - the highest point ever in a Horizon game thanks to the power of Xbox Series X|S. Coupled with collaboration with Mexican artists to produce mural artwork, music acts to produce original compositions, and voice actors to help bring it all to live, this is an authentic world we can't wait to dive into.

There's also EventLab - similar to previous modes like Super7 and Blueprint races, but even bigger with a powerful new toolset that includes custom races, challenges, stunts, new games modes and so much more. We'll have more to share about Forza Horizon 5 here on Xbox Wire in the coming months as we lead up to its launch on November 9 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles; PC on Windows 10 and Steam; Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Ninja Theory Stops by to Share an Update on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Next in the show we heard from Chief Creative Ninja Tameem Antoniades with a development update on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. He reiterated that the team is hard at work on this ambitious sequel as they work to recreate 9th century Iceland, trying their hardest to bring a sense of authenticity to its land and costumes from that time. What followed was a montage video featuring members of the development team at work, either through motion capture, animation, or on-the-scene audio recording - it gave a great sense on the care that the team at Ninja Theory is putting into their newest game, one that is shaping up to be something truly special. We'll have more to share on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II in the future. For now, be sure to check out the behind-the-scenes clip or relive its awesome reveal trailer.

Xbox Design Lab is Back!

Today, Senior Director of Strategy & Business James Hunter announced Xbox Design Lab is back with the newest generation of Xbox Wireless Controllers to help you personalize and create a controller that's unmistakably yours. Players can color customize with 18 available colors - including new ones like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt - for nearly all the external parts of the controller such as the body, back case, D-pad, triggers and more. Xbox Design Lab is available in the U.S., Canada, and most Western European countries, starting at $69.99 USD. For more details, read our dedicated Xbox Wire post and visit xboxdesignlab.xbox.com.

Double Fine Update on Psychonauts 2

Double Fine Productions Studio Head Tim Schafer shared a deeper look at Psychonauts 2 during our show today. Schafer previewed a ton of new gameplay of Raz venturing between many of the worlds… er… brains we'll be hopping around in and what some of Raz's ramifications for infiltrating these minds may have in store. We also got a better look at the overworld in Psychonauts 2 with many areas to explore like the quarry, abandoned mines and caves outside of Psychonauts HQ, and a roadside attraction called The Questionable Area - this is also where Raz's family has camped out. This whole presentation hinted that there's lots in store for Raz, his family, and his friends to discover as they explore the connection between his family and the Psychonauts. There was a lot shown here and it just makes us that much more excited to jump into Double Fine's latest adventure when it launches August 25.

New Details on The Anacrusis and Gameplay Deep Dive

Stay Bombay Company CEO Chet Faliszek shared new details on how the co-op multiplayer shooter The Anacrusis adapts to your style of play, scaling on how well your group is mowing down aliens through health pack drops or number of enemies to face (for example). To learn more about The Anacrusis, check out its reveal post here on Xbox Wire.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Gameplay Deep Dive

GSC Game World PR Specialist Zakhar Bocharov shared some unique details about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.: Heart of Chernobyl's gameplay reveal shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, like teasing a new faction, recognizing some classic locations, and more. Get a full breakdown on all the unique details from this trailer in this Xbox Wire post. We'll have more to share on this ambitious game in the months ahead as we look forward to its release on April 28, 2022.

A Plague Tale: Innocence to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S on July 6

As we look forward to the next adventure for Amicia and her brother Hugo in A Plague Tale: Requiem, we got some great news about its percussor A Plague Tale: Innocence which is available now with Xbox Game Pass. On July 6, the original game will be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S with 4K resolution visual enhancements and 60 FPS.

Age of Empires IV Showcases New Content and More

World's Edge Creative Director Adam Isgreen and World's Edge Director of Customer Voice Emma Bridle recapped some of the exciting new content shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, including two additional civilizations you can lead in battle, the Abbasid Dynasty and the French; the Hundred Years War campaign, featuring Joan of Arc, also revealed as one of the hero characters in the game; and naval combat. You can learn more about Age of Empires IV here on Xbox Wire. Exclusively revealed today during the show were the remaining launch civilizations, the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus, and remaining launch campaigns, The Rise of Moscow and The Mongol Empire. Look forward to playing Age of Empires IV on October 28.

A Deeper Look at All-Out Warfare of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 Design Director Daniel Berlin shared some new details about this exciting new multiplayer game, like how they're bringing the massive Battlefieldexperience to life on Xbox Series X|S with up to 128 players on a single map, and how players can create their own unique Battlefield moments. In addition, Berlin detailed more of the all-out warfare experience we can expect across land, air, and sea. In particular, the Conquest game mode which can house many different battles across these massive maps, like teaming up to take down a variety of objectives, giving full freedom to the sandbox of Battlefield 2042. We also got some new details on Breakthrough, which will be a more guided experience that takes you on a journey through the entire map with an attacker and defender team. You can learn more about Battlefield 2042 here on Xbox Wire with our first-look preview, and we'll have more to share about this awesome multiplayer game here on Xbox Wire in the coming months leading up to its launch on October 22.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Gameplay Reveal

We've all seen the awesome reveal cinematic trailer and read the first details for the Sea of Thieves: A Pirates Life, a massive free update for Sea of Thieves that will bring Captain Jack Sparrow into the game for this all-new adventure. Today we got our first look at actual gameplay and a hint at what's in store with both Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and other challenging foes. Check out all of the new gameplay screenshots here and be sure to tune-in on Sunday, June 20 at 11am PT for an even deeper look at what's in store with the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Showcase.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Be Landing Soon on Xbox Series X|S

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann joined the show to recap some of the news revealed this past week that Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27. He also shared details on how the team is bringing the game to life thanks to the power of Xbox Series X|S.

We also got a look at the new onboarding experience for console players with the Discovery Tour feature that will help players hop in and start flying as quickly as possible. The experience will also feature the Flight Assistant where you pick iconic locations that you want to see in the game, then the A.I. pilot will take over and fly you over that locale. You can get a closer look at these destinations without having to worry about keeping your plane in the air, or even ask the simulator to take over and manage landing the plane.

Finally, we got some hints and new details on the partnership with the upcoming 'Top Gun: Maverick' expansion pack that will launch alongside the movie this Fall.

A Deeper Look at Hades, Coming to Xbox Series X|S August 13

In this gameplay trailer, Supergiant Games Creative Director Greg Kasavin previewed some of the Greek gods we'll encounter in this acclaimed action roguelike, confirming that all these characters are drawn from actual Greek myths. There are 30 different characters for you to meet, some are funny, some are scary, and if you're up for a challenge you'll have a chance to meet all of them when Hades comes to Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass on August 13.

ID@Xbox Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

We also showed an ID@Xbox montage that has all the indie games players can expect coming soon, coming day one this year, and coming day one in the future with Xbox Game Pass.

Also from ID@Xbox, we also showed a surprise addition to the Xbox Game Pass library - you can download and play Medieval Dynasty on PC today! In Medieval Dynasty, you take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands. From being alone, inexperienced, and poor you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come.

ID@Xbox Coming Soon with Xbox Game Pass

Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 13

Among Us (Cloud and Console) - 2021

ID@Xbox Coming Day One with Xbox Game Pass This Year

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) - June 22

The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) - July 29

Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) - September 23

Shredders (Cloud and Console) - December 2021

Bloodroots (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021

The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021

Warhammer: Darktide (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021

ID@Xbox Coming Day One with Xbox Game Pass in the Future

Atomic Heart

Medieval Dynasty (Console)

Replaced

Roboquest

Slime Rancher 2

Somerville

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Digging Deep with Grounded's Shroom & Doom Update

Coming June 30 will be Grounded's massive content update, Shroom & Doom. Today, during the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended, Grounded Game Director Adam Brennecke and Community Manager Aarik Dorobiala shared new details on the upcoming mushroom system for Grounded. Every mushroom that you find in the yard can be harvestable and get 'mushroom stuff' out of them that introduce base building elements like Mushroom Bricks, giving a host of new options for base builders in the game - you can even make a castle! We also got some new details on the Brood Mother, the first major boss encounter in the game. They also revealed some of the community-inspired features that they're bringing into the game, flipping buildings, sprinting up ladders, sitting in chairs, and being able to tame an aphid to have as a pet, and achievements! Get ready to check out all this content when the Shroom & Doom Update comes to Grounded on June 30.

Hitting the Slopes with Shredders

Project Lead Dirk Van Welden and Tech Lead Marcus Forsmoo shared some of the tech behind the upcoming game and how massive the sandbox world of Shredders is. It really gave the sense that you'll be able to traverse where you want in the game, from industrial areas to street areas, to visiting the back country or high mountain riding. There's even an old Italian looking village you can shred! Many of these locations are inspired by events happening all over the world. We also got a look at the work involved with nailing both the animation of the snowboarder but also how weight and the snowboard itself interacts with the environment. You can learn more about Shredders here on Xbox Wire and we'll have more to share about this upcoming game before its day one launch with Xbox Game Pass in December.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Deep Dive

343 Industries Associate Creative Director of Multiplayer Tom French, 343 Industries Lead Sandbox Designer Quinn Delhoyo, and 343 Industries Multiplayer Designer Alex Bean joined the show to detail some of the many things we saw in the multiplayer gameplay trailer for Halo Infinite.

Topics included learning more about Spartan Commander Laurette who oversees the Spartan Academy, Academy features that will teach the fundamentals of the game, a training mode that lets you experiment with weapons and play against bots, and more detail about the Personal AI, a new customizable element that will communicate objectives, items, and more throughout a match.

The team also went into detail on Big Team Battle - a 12 v 12 vehicle-infused mode that brings the Halo battle fantasy and the Halo sandbox to life.

Lastly, they shared additional details of armor customization, like the Yoroi Spartan armor that will be available to unlock for free within the first season of Halo Infinite by playing special events.

It won't be long until many of us have a chance to help shape this multiplayer experience. This Summer, 343 plans to release a technical preview to a limited audience, so be sure to sign up at HaloInsider.com for a chance to participate in advance of the game's launch this Holiday.

The team also emphasized that launch is just the start of this journey for Halo Infinite Multiplayer, which will be free to play on both console and PC. Check out a deeper dive with the Multiplayer team over at HaloWaypoint.com and get more details and hear from the Head of Creative for Halo Infinite Joseph Staten with this detailed Xbox Wire post.

Gameplay Deep Dive for Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco assembled a veteran team to lead this ambitious project, with Code Vein Producer Keita Iizuka at the helm, Director Kenji Anabuki bringing years of experience from his work on Tales of, and Art Director Kouta Ochiai rounding out the leadership team with his unique design style. Together they've led a four-year journey to build the world of Scarlet Nexus. Today, we got a closer and much more detailed look at the game, its world, and how everything comes together. All these elements will work in harmony with the power of Xbox Series X|S, delivering these visuals in a crisp 4K resolution and smooth 60 FPS. You can read more about the game and what's in store with this detailed Xbox Wire post.

For more than 20 years, Team Xbox has focused on making Xbox a place where fans will find great games, dedicated developers, and the most passionate community in the world. We're all on a mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet and that's why we put players at the center of everything that we do. Together, we all make Xbox the best place to play. Stay tuned here to Xbox Wire as we'll have more to share on everything shared today. We can't wait for you to jump in with us.