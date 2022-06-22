Russian cyber spies attack Ukraine's allies, Microsoft says

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian government
hackers have conducted multiple cyber spy operations on
countries allied with Ukraine since Moscow's February invasion
of that country, Microsoft said in a report on Wednesday.
"The cyber aspects of the current war extend far beyond
Ukraine and reflect the unique nature of cyberspace," Microsoft
President Brad Smith said in the report.
The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Moscow has in the past denied
conducting foreign cyber espionage missions, saying it
"contradicts the principles of Russian foreign policy."
Researchers had already traced a series of destructive
cyberattacks on Ukrainian entities to Russian state-backed
hacking groups since the conflict began.
The Microsoft report said researchers found 128
organizations in 42 countries outside Ukraine were also targeted
by the same groups in stealthy, espionage-focused hacks.
Outside Ukraine, the United States was the country
most-targeted by such intrusion efforts, the report said, but
member countries of the military alliance NATO — which has
provided critical support to Ukraine amid the conflict – were
hit too.
These include organizations based in Denmark, Latvia,
Lithuania, Norway and Poland, as well as Finland and Sweden,
countries that have voiced a desire to join the NATO alliance.
"The target appeared to be mostly governments, although also
included think tanks, humanitarian groups, and critical
infrastructure providers," the report said.
Microsoft said the hacking against allies was successful
about 29% of the time and in some cases led to data being
stolen.
Foreign policy experts say they fear Russia’s combined
kinetic and cyber warfare strategy against Ukraine will become a
model for future conflicts.
In an earlier report, Microsoft indicated cyberattacks -
which involved data wiping malware - laid the groundwork for
military missions in Ukraine.
The latest research cited six incidents since the invasion
when cyberattacks against targets in Ukraine appeared to precede
military attacks. In one, it said Russian hackers tried to
breach a Ukrainian nuclear power company’s computer network a
day before Russia’s army occupied the company's largest plant.
Russia calls the invasion a "special operation" to root out
"Nazis." Kyiv and the West call that a baseless justification
for a war to wipe out Ukraine's identity as a separate nation.
