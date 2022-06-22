Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:06 2022-06-22 pm EDT
254.59 USD   +0.33%
12:25pRussian cyber spies attack Ukraine's allies, Microsoft says
RE
12:20pWall Street edges higher after Powell's remarks
RE
06:31aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 22, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian cyber spies attack Ukraine's allies, Microsoft says

06/22/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian government hackers have conducted multiple cyber spy operations on countries allied with Ukraine since Moscow's February invasion of that country, Microsoft said in a report on Wednesday.

"The cyber aspects of the current war extend far beyond Ukraine and reflect the unique nature of cyberspace," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in the report.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has in the past denied conducting foreign cyber espionage missions, saying it "contradicts the principles of Russian foreign policy."

Researchers had already traced a series of destructive cyberattacks on Ukrainian entities to Russian state-backed hacking groups since the conflict began.

The Microsoft report said researchers found 128 organizations in 42 countries outside Ukraine were also targeted by the same groups in stealthy, espionage-focused hacks.

Outside Ukraine, the United States was the country most-targeted by such intrusion efforts, the report said, but member countries of the military alliance NATO — which has provided critical support to Ukraine amid the conflict – were hit too.

These include organizations based in Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland, as well as Finland and Sweden, countries that have voiced a desire to join the NATO alliance.

"The target appeared to be mostly governments, although also included think tanks, humanitarian groups, and critical infrastructure providers," the report said.

Microsoft said the hacking against allies was successful about 29% of the time and in some cases led to data being stolen.

Foreign policy experts say they fear Russia’s combined kinetic and cyber warfare strategy against Ukraine will become a model for future conflicts.

In an earlier report, Microsoft indicated cyberattacks - which involved data wiping malware - laid the groundwork for military missions in Ukraine.

The latest research cited six incidents since the invasion when cyberattacks against targets in Ukraine appeared to precede military attacks. In one, it said Russian hackers tried to breach a Ukrainian nuclear power company’s computer network a day before Russia’s army occupied the company's largest plant.

Russia calls the invasion a "special operation" to root out "Nazis." Kyiv and the West call that a baseless justification for a war to wipe out Ukraine's identity as a separate nation. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTRUSION INC. 1.06% 3.82 Delayed Quote.9.88%
INTUIT INC. 2.59% 386.88 Delayed Quote.-41.32%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.21% 254.1 Delayed Quote.-24.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.59% 54 Delayed Quote.-27.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 188 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 1 898 B 1 898 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,24x
EV / Sales 2023 7,95x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 253,74 $
Average target price 358,43 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer Vice President-Office Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.55%1 897 730
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.84%47 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.01%46 522
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.63%46 231
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.21%40 851
SEA LIMITED-67.43%40 788