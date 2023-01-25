Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:47 2023-01-25 am EST
234.25 USD   -3.22%
10:27aRussian 'hacktivists' briefly knock German websites offline
RE
09:12aMicrosoft Leads Tech Slide, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
09:10aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $275 From $290, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian 'hacktivists' briefly knock German websites offline

01/25/2023 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian activist hackers knocked several German websites offline on Wednesday in response to Berlin's decision to send tanks to Ukraine, although Germany's BSI cyber agency said the digital blitz had little tangible effect.

Germany said on Wednesday it would supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation.

Hacking group Killnet said it was targeting government websites, banks and airports with a coordinated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) campaign, a relatively unsophisticated attack which works by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in order to knock them offline.

"Currently, some websites are not accessible. There are currently no indications of direct effects on the respective service and, according to the BSI's assessment, these are not to be expected if the usual protective measures are taken," the BSI said in a statement.

Some financial sector targets had also been affected, the statement added.

Killnet is a self-proclaimed Russian "hacktivist" group that has actively targeted opponents of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In June, the group claimed responsibility for a DDoS attack against the Lithuanian government after the Baltic country blocked the flow of goods to the Russian region of Kaliningrad.

U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant previously reported that Killnet is associated with another Russian hacktivist group, Xaknet, which claims it breached numerous Ukrainian organisations.

Xaknet is likely connected to Russian intelligence services, Mandiant said.

Western officials say the Russian government is a global leader in hacking and uses cyber-espionage against foreign governments and industries to seek a competitive advantage. However, Moscow has consistently denied that it carries out hacking operations.

"We are not aware of what (Killnet) is. We honestly wonder why any group of hackers is associated with Russia and not with some other European country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a routine briefing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz and Andreas Rinke; Additional reporting by James Pearson in London and Christopher Bing in Washington; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.38% 234.323 Delayed Quote.0.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.01% 69.4463 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10:27aRussian 'hacktivists' briefly knock German websites offline
RE
09:12aMicrosoft Leads Tech Slide, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
09:10aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $275 From $290, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:06aSector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:00aMicrosoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
RE
08:55aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $282 From $280, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:55aMizuho Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $280 From $290, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08:54aBernstein Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $280 From $302, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
08:54aJefferies Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $275 From $280, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:54aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $265 From $275, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 244 M - -
Net cash 2023 65 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 1 802 B 1 802 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,32x
EV / Sales 2024 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 242,04 $
Average target price 291,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.93%1 804 772
SYNOPSYS INC.9.72%53 236
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.14.17%50 030
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.67%49 660
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION17.89%38 762
SEA LIMITED23.01%35 951