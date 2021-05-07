Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

05/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* All indexes rise; tech rebounds

* Square shares gain after results

* U.S. job growth far below expectations in April

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates.

U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained by shortages of workers, the Labor Department report on Friday showed.

The report alleviated some concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates, which some investors worry would hurt growth companies with high valuations.

"Growth names that were taken to the woodshed are getting another chance, because they will be perceived to be less risky in an environment where there is a slower recovery, and that's really what the jobs data is indicating", said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Heavily-weighted growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp , Apple Inc and Alphabet all rose, but all major S&P 500 sectors also ended in green, with energy and real estate leading the advance. Energy and materials hit fresh highs earlier.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.91 points, or 0.66%, to 34,776.44, the S&P 500 gained 30.81 points, or 0.73%, to 4,232.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.40 points, or 0.88%, to 13,752.24.

"The anticipation and confirmation of (Federal Reserve) policy staying the same and continued economic recovery with vaccines rollout have fueled these all-time highs, but we do believe the volatility is going to be tightened in the short term," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at Axs Investments.

A raft of upbeat earnings also helped stocks, and S&P 500 earnings are now estimated to have increased 50.4% in the first quarter from a year ago, which would be the highest growth rate since the first quarter of 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Payments firm Square Inc rose after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as surging demand for bitcoin fueled a jump in cryptocurrency transactions on its application.

Streaming device maker Roku Inc jumped following an upbeat revenue outlook, while fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc gained as it laid out steps to improve the safety of its equipment.

Expedia Group Inc shares rose as analysts raised price targets following the company's upbeat results. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.62% 2351.93 Delayed Quote.33.36%
APPLE INC. 0.53% 130.21 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 5.24% 173.46 Delayed Quote.24.49%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.09% 252.46 Delayed Quote.10.81%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 0.04% 83.81 Delayed Quote.-44.78%
ROKU, INC. 11.55% 317 Delayed Quote.-14.41%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04:01pS&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
02:54pMICROSOFT  : Imagine Cup World Championship coming May 25; meet the judges
PU
02:40pS&P 500, Dow hit record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
04:14aMICROSOFT  : Wearable Gaming Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Mic..
AQ
03:01aSOFTLINE  : Earns the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azu..
AQ
05/068X8  : Adds Integrated Messaging Capabilities to Microsoft Teams
MT
05/06MICROSOFT  : How Microsoft Software and Systems Academy helped this soldier land..
PU
05/06Dow hits record high as cyclicals rise on jobless claims data
RE
05/06NINTENDO  : forecasts decline in Switch sales, warns of chip uncertainty
RE
05/06ANSWERING EUROPE'S CALL : storing and processing EU data in the EU
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 402 M - -
Net cash 2021 62 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 1 881 B 1 881 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,66x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,12 $
Last Close Price 249,73 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.81%1 880 860
SEA LIMITED19.69%123 792
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.12%86 292
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.58%58 971
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.46%54 951
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.69%37 514