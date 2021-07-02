S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data

* Nonfarm payrolls rise more than expected in June
July 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled new highs
on Friday, with the S&P up for a seventh straight day, after
jobs data for June showed robust hiring but persistent weakness
in the labor market that will keep the Federal Reserve from
raising interest rates any time soon.
The Labor Department's employment report showed nonfarm
payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month, but the total is
6.8 million below its peak in February 2020.
The better-than-expected data was a tentative sign that a
labor shortage overhanging the U.S. economy was starting to ease
but was not enough to force the Fed to raise rates.
Big tech led stocks on Wall Street higher while the yield on
the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid to
1.432%.
"For capital markets, equities and bonds, this was a
goldilocks report," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer
at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. "There were
enough jobs that you'd want to see, but not so much that it
concerns people that the Fed may have to act sooner."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.87 points,
or 0.47%, to 34,796.4, the S&P 500 gained 30.12 points,
or 0.70%, to 4,350.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added
103.18 points, or 0.71%, to 14,625.55.
Investors have feared a stronger-than-expected recovery and
the prospect of surging inflation that could force the Fed to
pare its support and raise rates, hurting technology shares
whose growth and cash flow is farther in the future.
Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Google parent Alphabet Inc led the rally,
while financial stocks, which earn less on lower rates, fell.
Headwinds that have weighed on hiring, including jobless
benefits and vaccine concerns, are likely to diminish in the
fall and might help jobs growth accelerate, said David Joy,
chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.
"But for now, the recovery in the labor market is not so
robust as to bring forward any further the Fed's eventual
tightening," Joy said.
Focus now also shifts towards the second-quarter earnings
season and progress on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill
that could help the equity market keep the momentum.
Investors will look to minutes from the Fed's June meeting
next week for the latest view on inflation, bond tapering and
rates at a time when the easy monetary stance appears to be at
an inflection point amid a booming U.S. economy.
Trading volumes were expected to be light heading into the
long weekend, with markets shut on Monday in observance of
Independence Day.
Tesla Inc slid 0.3% after it posted record vehicle
deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street
estimates.
Virgin Galactic Holdings jumped 3.5% after the
space tourism firm said billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson
would travel to the edge of space on the company's test flight
on July 11, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut
Jeff Bezos.
Didi Global Inc slipped 7.4% after China's
cyberspace administration said it would conduct a new
investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect
national security and the public interest.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)