  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/02 03:30:03 pm
277.775 USD   +2.27%
02:48pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data
RE
01:46pTech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says
RE
12:57pEDUCATORS : Watch must-see sessions from this week's ISTELive 21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data

07/02/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
* Nonfarm payrolls rise more than expected in June

* Virgin Galactic jumps on announcing crewed flight plan

* Didi drops as China to conduct cyber security probe

* Indexes up: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 0.71%

July 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled new highs on Friday, with the S&P up for a seventh straight day, after jobs data for June showed robust hiring but persistent weakness in the labor market that will keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates any time soon.

The Labor Department's employment report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month, but the total is 6.8 million below its peak in February 2020.

The better-than-expected data was a tentative sign that a labor shortage overhanging the U.S. economy was starting to ease but was not enough to force the Fed to raise rates.

Big tech led stocks on Wall Street higher while the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid to 1.432%.

"For capital markets, equities and bonds, this was a goldilocks report," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. "There were enough jobs that you'd want to see, but not so much that it concerns people that the Fed may have to act sooner."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.87 points, or 0.47%, to 34,796.4, the S&P 500 gained 30.12 points, or 0.70%, to 4,350.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.18 points, or 0.71%, to 14,625.55.

Investors have feared a stronger-than-expected recovery and the prospect of surging inflation that could force the Fed to pare its support and raise rates, hurting technology shares whose growth and cash flow is farther in the future.

Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc led the rally, while financial stocks, which earn less on lower rates, fell.

Headwinds that have weighed on hiring, including jobless benefits and vaccine concerns, are likely to diminish in the fall and might help jobs growth accelerate, said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

"But for now, the recovery in the labor market is not so robust as to bring forward any further the Fed's eventual tightening," Joy said.

Focus now also shifts towards the second-quarter earnings season and progress on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill that could help the equity market keep the momentum.

Investors will look to minutes from the Fed's June meeting next week for the latest view on inflation, bond tapering and rates at a time when the easy monetary stance appears to be at an inflection point amid a booming U.S. economy.

Trading volumes were expected to be light heading into the long weekend, with markets shut on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

Tesla Inc slid 0.3% after it posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates.

Virgin Galactic Holdings jumped 3.5% after the space tourism firm said billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson would travel to the edge of space on the company's test flight on July 11, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos.

Didi Global Inc slipped 7.4% after China's cyberspace administration said it would conduct a new investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.14% 2500.45 Delayed Quote.42.72%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.59% 3492.09 Delayed Quote.7.08%
APPLE INC. 1.66% 139.575 Delayed Quote.5.17%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.07% 277.6085 Delayed Quote.24.64%
TESLA, INC. 0.05% 678.01 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 2 046 B 2 046 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 271,60 $
Average target price 296,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION22.11%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED36.80%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.57%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.50%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.84%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.97%50 259